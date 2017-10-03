Load mobile navigation
All the pics of Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Mornings in Uttoxeter

The town united behind the cause

  1. Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning 2017 at Alton Towers spa
    Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning 2017 at Alton Towers spa1 of 22
  2. Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning at Picknalls First School, Uttoxeter
    Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning at Picknalls First School, Uttoxeter2 of 22
  3. Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning at Picknalls First School, Uttoxeter
    Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning at Picknalls First School, Uttoxeter3 of 22
  4. Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning at Kirk House care home, Uttoxeter
    Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning at Kirk House care home, Uttoxeter4 of 22
  5. Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning at Kirk House care home, Uttoxeter
    Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning at Kirk House care home, Uttoxeter5 of 22
  6. Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning at Kirk House care home, Uttoxeter
    Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning at Kirk House care home, Uttoxeter6 of 22
  7. Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning at Kirk House care home, Uttoxeter
    Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning at Kirk House care home, Uttoxeter7 of 22
  8. Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning 2017 at The Fashion Parade, in High Street, Uttoxeter
    Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning 2017 at The Fashion Parade, in High Street, Uttoxeter8 of 22
  9. Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning 2017 at The Fashion Parade, in High Street, Uttoxeter
    Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning 2017 at The Fashion Parade, in High Street, Uttoxeter9 of 22
  10. Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning 2017 at Eversley Rest Home, Uttoxeter
    Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning 2017 at Eversley Rest Home, Uttoxeter10 of 22
  11. Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning 2017 at Eversley Rest Home, Uttoxeter
    Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning 2017 at Eversley Rest Home, Uttoxeter11 of 22
  12. Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning 2017 at Eversley Rest Home, Uttoxeter
    Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning 2017 at Eversley Rest Home, Uttoxeter12 of 22
  13. Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning 2017 at Bear Coffee Co, Uttoxeter
    Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning 2017 at Bear Coffee Co, Uttoxeter13 of 22
  14. Thomas Alleyne's High School's Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning in Uttoxeter
    Thomas Alleyne's High School's Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning in Uttoxeter14 of 22
  15. Thomas Alleyne's High School's Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning in Uttoxeter
    Thomas Alleyne's High School's Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning in Uttoxeter15 of 22
  16. Thomas Alleyne's High School's Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning in Uttoxeter
    Thomas Alleyne's High School's Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning in Uttoxeter16 of 22
  17. Thomas Alleyne's High School's Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning in Uttoxeter
    Thomas Alleyne's High School's Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning in Uttoxeter17 of 22
  18. Thomas Alleyne's High School's Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning in Uttoxeter
    Thomas Alleyne's High School's Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning in Uttoxeter18 of 22
  19. Abbie Hulme's Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning at her Uttoxeter home. Pictures of loved ones she's lost to cancer
    19 of 22
  20. Abbie Hulme's Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning at her Uttoxeter home. Cakes at the coffee morning
    Abbie Hulme's Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning at her Uttoxeter home. Cakes at the coffee morning20 of 22
  21. Abbie Hulme's Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning at her Uttoxeter home. Abbie with Jonathan Barker
    Abbie Hulme's Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning at her Uttoxeter home. Abbie with Jonathan Barker21 of 22
  22. Abbie Hulme's Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning at her Uttoxeter home. Abbie with Chris Stocker
    Abbie Hulme's Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning at her Uttoxeter home. Abbie with Chris Stocker22 of 22
