All the pictures of Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Mornings in Uttoxeter

NewsgalleryAll the pictures of Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Mornings in UttoxeterThe town united behind the causeByRichard Castle12:07, 3 OCT 2017Updated14:31, 3 OCT 2017Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning 2017 at Alton Towers spa1 of 22Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning at Picknalls First School, Uttoxeter2 of 22Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning at Picknalls First School, Uttoxeter3 of 22Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning at Kirk House care home, Uttoxeter4 of 22Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning at Kirk House care home, Uttoxeter5 of 22Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning at Kirk House care home, Uttoxeter6 of 22Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning at Kirk House care home, Uttoxeter7 of 22Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning 2017 at The Fashion Parade, in High Street, Uttoxeter8 of 22Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning 2017 at The Fashion Parade, in High Street, Uttoxeter9 of 22Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning 2017 at Eversley Rest Home, Uttoxeter10 of 22Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning 2017 at Eversley Rest Home, Uttoxeter11 of 22Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning 2017 at Eversley Rest Home, Uttoxeter12 of 22Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning 2017 at Bear Coffee Co, Uttoxeter13 of 22Thomas Alleyne's High School's Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning in Uttoxeter14 of 22Thomas Alleyne's High School's Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning in Uttoxeter15 of 22Thomas Alleyne's High School's Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning in Uttoxeter16 of 22Thomas Alleyne's High School's Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning in Uttoxeter17 of 22Thomas Alleyne's High School's Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning in Uttoxeter18 of 2219 of 22Abbie Hulme's Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning at her Uttoxeter home. Cakes at the coffee morning20 of 22Abbie Hulme's Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning at her Uttoxeter home. Abbie with Jonathan Barker21 of 22Abbie Hulme's Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning at her Uttoxeter home. Abbie with Chris Stocker22 of 22More OnUttoxeterEditors Picks