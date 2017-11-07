Uttoxeter Lions Bonfire and Fireworks Display 2017

NewsgalleryUttoxeter Lions Bonfire and Fireworks Display 2017The annual event took place at Uttoxeter Leisure CentreRichard Castle09:18, 7 NOV 2017Updated09:40, 7 NOV 2017A mum and child watching the display (Image: Shane Jones)1 of 15Colourful bangers lit up the sky (Image: Mark Story)2 of 15The grand finale of the display (Image: Mark Story)3 of 15A family of Guys on the bonfire (Image: Mark Story)4 of 15The girls had been selected to start the bonfire (Image: Mark Story)5 of 15The bonfire being lit (Image: Mark Story)6 of 15Children and adults alike enjoyed the festivities (Image: Mark Story)7 of 15Crowds getting in position for the display (Image: Mark Story)8 of 15Firefighters enjoying the display (Image: Mark Story)9 of 15A family enjoying a selfie (Image: Mark Story)10 of 15A family looking forward to a great evening (Image: Mark Story)11 of 15The bonfire a few minutes after being ignited (Image: Mark Story)12 of 15Light from the bonfire revealing the crowds (Image: Mark Story)13 of 15The crowds having a great time (Image: Mark Story)14 of 15The Lions' stand (Image: Mark Story)15 of 15More OnUttoxeter