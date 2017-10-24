A garage could be turned into living accommodation in Rangemore. It is among the latest applications which have been submitted to East Staffordshire Borough Council:

Garden Farm, Rangemore Gardens, Dunstall Road, Rangemore - Conversion of existing garage and store to form ancillary accommodation, including installation of dormer windows on front elevation and erection of a detached garage and car port with first floor store/office.

The Woodlands Hall grounds, Rolleston On Dove - Felling of one oak tree, reduction of a conifer to left of group to 6m in height, reduce blue conifer to 6m in height, fell conifer to right and fell conifer immediately to its rear.

159 High Street, Burton - Sectional felling of one horse chestnut tree and one yew tree close to ground level

115 Woods Lane, Stapenhill - Erection of a part two storey part single storey side extension, single-storey rear extension and front canopy.

19 Brookside Rolleston on Dove - Crown reduce by three metres one tulip tree and reduction of lateral branches by up to two metre.

246 Dallow Street, Burton - Erection of a two storey side and rear extension and single storey front extension

197 Uxbridge Street, Burton - Conversion of existing internal garage to form additional living accommodation

Orchard Barn, School Lane, Rolleston on Dove - Removal of nine conifer trees and reduce height by 50 per cent of five conifer trees.