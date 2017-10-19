A pub landlord admits he is yet to catch the "gin bug" sweeping the UK - but promises the perfect tonic for lovers of Britain's fastest-growing spirit on Friday night.

There are now a "gin-credible" 131 distilleries in the UK - up a fifth in the last year and double the number in 2012.

One such gin-maker is Nelson's, which has popped up just outside Uttoxeter, in Grindley Business Village.

Last year the spirit's sales topped £1 billion for the first time, with sales totalling £1.37 billion forecast by 2020.

And Paul Needham, landlord of the Dog and Partridge, in Marchington, said his customers love a "G and T" - but he is not quite so keen.

The publican prefers gins with unusual flavours - and they will be on offer in spades at his forthcoming gin night.

Mr Needham said: "It seems to just be a massive winner at the minute and always pulls people in – long may it continue.

"The popularity of gin doesn’t seem to be waning at all and we’ve narrowed our range for the night down to about 25 to 30 different bottles.

"We’ve really gone out of our way to find something a little different so people can try out things like chocolate gin, which is certainly a very interesting one.

"It’s like micro-brewing – there are that many artisan gin distilleries popping up and I think it’s great.

"The whole thing is so random, though – it’s almost as if someone, somewhere just decided 'right, gin’s going to be the next big thing'.

"I’ve honestly got no idea how or why it’s taken off in such a big way, but it’s a lot of fun.

"Some of it is expensive to buy and some venues will be charging you £10 for a 'G and T', but we’re keeping our prices more reasonable – I don’t want to price people out of it and have it just sitting on the shelves."

Mr Needham said he thought the rise of gin seemed set to continue - and was sceptical about predictions of another popular spirit being poised to boom similarly.

"I must admit, I haven’t quite caught the gin bug yet myself, but I’ll always have one if I think it’ll be an unusual or interesting flavour.

"Supposedly, rum is going to the next spirit to boom, but I’m sceptical as to whether it’ll have the same level of appeal as gin outside the big cities – particularly with the 'fairer sex'."

The gin night takes place tomorrow, Saturday, October 21, at 7pm and entrance is free.