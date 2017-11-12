Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A girlguiding group is aiming to empower young women from across Staffordshire seeking to make a difference in their community.

Girlguiding Midlands is encouraging young women to support the Action for Change project, the UK's largest girl-led advocacy network set up by Girlguiding.

Five women from Girlguiding Midlands took part in a series of workshops at a three-day event in Leicester, which were co-produced by Esmee Fairbairn Foundation and Girlguiding.

The session provided a chance to develop the skills required to put the project together to make an impact on the lives of girls and young women in their communities.

They also received expert advice from campaigners including Chella Quint, Emily Kenway and Mansfield's young mayor Anna Rigby, who gave inspirational talks about their experiences and successes as change makers and influencers.

The project aims to give hundreds of young women in guiding the skills, confidence and ongoing support they need to speak up about the issues that matter to them, enabling them to build a fairer society, play their part in changing their communities for the better and creating the largest girl-led advocacy network in the UK.

A spokesman for the Esmee Fairbairn Foundation said: "We are excited to support Girlguiding's Action for Change project, which will empower hundreds of girls and young women to take action on social issues that matter to them.

"It will ensure that young women's voices are heard and are able to contribute to a more just and inclusive society in the UK."

More information on Girlguiding is available at www.girlguiding.org.uk

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk