Derbyshire Police are appealing for help after a Newhall home was burgled, with a gold Tissot watch and a rose gold ring among the goods stolen.

Sometime between Saturday, October 7 around 9pm and Sunday, October 8 at 7.30am, a house on Plummer Road, Newhall, was broken into.

The rear window of the home was smashed to gain entry and a number of items taken including the watch and ring which had a name engraved into it.

A list of other items also went missing, including a laptop, an iPhone 4, a Kindle, a satnav and a pair of Rayban branded sunglasses.

Anybody with information is being asked to contact PC Nikita Devney on 101, quoting reference number 17000433236 or by sending a message online through the Derbyshire Police website at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us .

You can also anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.