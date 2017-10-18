Parents have been told that Granville Academy in Woodville will be closed for the rest of the week after an outbreak of a sickness bug.

Yesterday, Tuesday, October 17, the secondary school said that a large number of students were sent home suffering with sickness and diarrhoea. Staff at the school have encouraged pupils to wash their hands and as well asking parents not to send them to school if they are showing symptoms of a bug.

Now, the school, in Burton Road which as 702 pupils, has confirmed it will be closed for tomorrow, Thursday, October 219, and Friday, October 20, due to the outbreak.

A text sent to parents today said: "Students will bring home two letters today about the current sickness outbreak. Please note the school is closed for students tomorrow and Friday."

Last week, Woodville junior and infants school was closed after 50 children and staff came down with a sickness and diarrhoea bug.

The school was closed while a deep clean was carried out to ensure that the bug would not spread further and reopened on Monday.

What do do if you get the bug

If you experience sudden diarrhoea and vomiting, the best thing to do is stay at home until you're feeling better. There's not always a specific treatment, so you have to let the illness run its course.

You don't usually need to get medical advice, unless your symptoms don't improve or there's a risk of a more serious problem (see When to get medical advice).

To help ease your symptoms:

Drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration. You need to drink more than usual to replace the fluids lost from vomiting and diarrhoea. Water is best, but you could also try fruit juice and soup.

Take paracetamol for any fever or aches and pains.

Get plenty of rest.

If you feel like eating, try small amounts of plain foods, such as soup, rice, pasta and bread.

Use special rehydration drinks made from sachets bought from pharmacies if you have signs of dehydration, such as a dry mouth or dark urine – read about treating dehydration.

Take anti-vomiting medication (such as metoclopramide) and/or antidiarrhoeal medication (such as loperamide) if you need to – some types are available from pharmacies, but check the leaflet that comes with the medicine. You can also ask your pharmacist or GP for advice about whether they're suitable.

Gastroenteritis can spread very easily, so you should wash your hands regularly while you're ill and stay off work or school until at least 48 hours after your symptoms have cleared, to reduce the risk of passing it on.