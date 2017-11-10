Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pupils at the Granville Academy have brought the memory of a 19 year-old soldier who died in the trenches in the First World War back to life just in time for Remembrance Day.

GCSE Art students at the Woodville school have created an exhibition about the life of Henry Walker and his tragic fate in the Great War.

Henry, or Harry as he was known to friends and family, grew up in Ellistown, Coalville. He was a keen churchgoer, was part of the church choir and was extremely popular in his community.

Harry found himself in the trenches on the front line in the First World War from where he wrote a letter to his cousin. Just one day after finishing the letter he was shot and killed, aged just 19.

Pupils from year 11 were behind the project, along with Art teacher Traci Shearer. They have created a piece of artwork to remember Harry by using drawings, paintings, stencils and hand crafted poppies.

Headteacher Jo Kingswood said: "On Friday, during their break, a whistle was sounded and all pupils stopped talking, playing football or whatever they were doing to stand in silence and pay their respects.

"It is a proud sight to see 630 pupils fall silent and still."

Their artwork will be included in the Famous 50 exhibition for Remembrance Day, which will be held at Coalville market hall.