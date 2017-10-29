Disabled people are being urged to get physically fit at an indoor bowling centre near Swadlincote.

The new indoor bowling season has started at Gresley Indoor Bowling Centre at Gresley Old Hall, and members are keen to encourage more participation in the sport, particularly among the disabled.

The new winter bowling season is now underway at the centre in Church Gresley. League matches have started for members who enjoy competitive bowling and the centre also provides many sessions for beginners and those who prefer to play in a more relaxed setting.

Gresley Old Hall Trustee Beryl Ison, said: “Last year we invested in a new underlay beneath the bowling carpet and this has eliminated the 'runs' that sometimes caused woods (bowls) to deviate from a true line. As a result, the bowling conditions here are now second to none.

"We have always encouraged physically disabled people to come and enjoy the sport and we have all the equipment necessary to enable them to so, including special wheelchairs and a shoot for those who cannot launch their woods in the usual manner. More recently we have been pleased to welcome people with learning disabilities and we hope that more will soon join them."

Anyone interested in taking up indoor bowling is invited to come to the Bowling Centre between 6.30 pm and 8.30 pm on Thursday evenings when qualified instructors will be present to introduce them to the sport and provide them with coaching. Any inquiries can be made by email to gohcwc@hotmail.com and the facilities at the centre can be viewed on the website www.cgibc.co.uk .