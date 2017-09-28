Maurice Lea Memorial Park could be one of the top 10 parks in the country as part of Green Flag Award's People's Choice award.

The Green Flag Award scheme aims to recognise well-kept parks and green spaces, setting the standard for the management of outdoor spaces in the UK and worldwide.

In July this year, the Church Gresley park was given a Green Flag Award, making it the third time that the park has won - and qualifying it for the People’s Choice award. This award is voted for by members of the public.

The park is used all year round by the public and is commonly used by health groups, schools and sport groups as well as residents from the area.

Many organised activities are put on at the site, as well as people just going there to kick a ball about or relax on the grass.

The park facilities include a flat bowling green, three tennis courts and a full size football pitch.

It has also hosted events throughout the year, such as the large-scale Festival of Leisure and Play Day events.

Zoë Sewter, open space and facilities development manager at South Derbyshire District Council, said: "It was a real feather in the cap of the district to receive a Green Flag Award for Maurice Lea Memorial Park for the third year running.

"We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors. This award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining Maurice Lea to such a high standard.

"Winning the People’s Choice award would be the icing on top of the cake and we would encourage everyone who enjoys using the park to vote.”

Voting will close on Saturday, September 30, and the 10 winners will then be announced in October.

Voting for Maurice Lea Memorial Park can be done via the Green Flag Award webpage at www.greenflagaward.org.uk and by then searching for the park.

