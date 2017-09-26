The heartbroken daughter of a woman who died from sepsis at Burton's Queen's Hospital has paid tribute to her "best friend" and spoken out about the "silent killer" after her mum was struck down with the infection.

Doreen Powell, 63, was left devastated when her mum Brenda Gates, 82, of Scropton Lane, Hatton, died suddenly in July. The last time she saw her mum she was being put into the back of an ambulance with a "tummy infection."

The mother-of-three said: "She had been completely the fine in the days running up to her death. We had gone shopping the week before and she was very independent. However, recently mum had been having a lot of bad luck, mainly because my dad had a stroke four weeks before and she was busy looking after him.

"She had sickness and diarrhoea but we had no idea it was anything more serious. Her doctor went out to see her in the morning and the nurses went to take her bloods. However, here carers were not trained to recognise illness so they couldn't see that she was severely dehydrated.

"When I went to mum's house to visit I could see that she was in a bad way so I called the doctor out. Mum needed seven lots of fluids and the doctor called an ambulance.

"I asked the doctor what was wrong with my mum and was told she had a tummy infection. I was assured mum would okay. Next thing I know the doctor is writing sepsis down on the notes with a question mark next to it. I had heard of sepsis before but I assumed that mum just had a bug. I was sure it was something that would get better.

"The last time I saw mum she was being put in the back of an ambulance. She was in and out of consciousness but still talking to the ambulance staff. I said to her: "I will see you later. You will feel better when you have got some fluids in you". Mum went into hospital at 3pm and she was dead by 2.30am the next day."

Doreen said the hospital staff "did everything they could to save" the mum-of-seven but it was not enough.

She said: "I am not slating the hospital, my dad said they were brilliant but she couldn't be saved because all of her organs were shutting down. Mum died with her husband by her side."

Doreen said she and her mum, who once ran Ray's Fish and Chip shop, in Bridge Street, Tutbury, were really close and worked together for 30 years.

She said: "I can't believe mum is gone. She was my world and I am lost without her. We used to see each other most days and if I couldn't see her we would talk on the phone. She was my best friend and I took her everywhere, we were very close.

"I still go to phone her now and I have a message from her on my answering machine which I daren't listen to in case I knock it off. I know it is daft but I can't bring myself to do it."

Doreen said her mum, who was also a grandmother and a great-grandmother, previously worked at the Kestrel Inn, in Hatton, and was a keen dominoes player.

She said: "She was a total nutter and she loved her meerkats but she was lovely. She used to play dominoes for Burton's district league and she won loads of trophies. Sepsis robbed me of my mum and I don't want this to happen to anyone else."

What is Sepsis?

Sepsis can be triggered by an infection in any part of the body. The most common sites of infection leading to sepsis are the lungs, urinary tract, tummy (abdomen) and pelvis.

Sepsis may develop when you're already in hospital. For example, you're more likely to develop sepsis if you have recently had surgery, you have had a urinary catheter fitted or you have to stay in hospital for a long time.

What causes the symptoms of sepsis?

Usually, your immune system keeps an infection limited to one place. This is known as a localised infection.

Your body produces white blood cells, which travel to the site of the infection to destroy the germs causing infection.

A series of biological processes occur, such as tissue swelling, which helps fight the infection and prevents it spreading. This process is known as inflammation.

If your immune system is weak or an infection is particularly severe, it can quickly spread through the blood into other parts of the body. This causes the immune system to go into overdrive, and the inflammation affects the entire body.

This can cause more problems than the initial infection, as widespread inflammation damages tissue and interferes with blood flow.

The interruption in blood flow leads to a dangerous drop in blood pressure, which stops oxygen reaching your organs and tissues.

People at risk

Everybody is potentially at risk of developing sepsis from minor infections. However, some people are more vulnerable, including people who:

have a medical condition that weakens their immune system – such as HIV or leukaemia

are receiving medical treatment that weakens their immune system – such as chemotherapy or long-term steroids

are very young or very old

are pregnant

have a long-term health condition – such as diabetes

have just had surgery, or have wounds or injuries as a result of an accident

are on mechanical ventilation – where a machine is used to help you breathe

have drips or catheters attached to their skin

are genetically prone to infections

Sepsis is a particular risk for people already in hospital because of another serious illness.

Bacterial infections that can be caught in hospital, such as MRSA, tend to be more serious, as these bacteria have often developed a resistance to many commonly used antibiotics.

