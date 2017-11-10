Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Angry parents campaigning to keep their children's school open are to take their fight directly to the authorities - with a demonstration outside education bosses' HQ.

Mayfield villagers will descend on the County Buildings, Stafford, on Wednesday, November 15.

They will picket outside the Staffordshire County Council ruling cabinet's next meeting as they seek special funding to keep Henry Prince First School open.

A funding crisis has rocked the 150-year-old school after pupil numbers dropped below 40, leading governors to launch a public consultation on its closure.

The school's funding level is decided by central government - but campaigners are calling for the county council to make up the shortfall.

Chairman of the school’s Parent, Teacher and Friends Assocation (PTFA) Vickie Green said: "We are calling on supporters of our school to join us in Stafford to demonstrate our commitment and affection for Henry Prince First School.

"The governing body have been forced into a corner and had no option but to consult on the future of the school.

"We refute any argument for closing the school, which is a vibrant and active part of our community, has been rated 'good' by Ofsted and is expected to see a return to sustainable pupil numbers within two years.

"But if Staffordshire County Council refuse to help us out of this current funding difficulty, members of the council’s cabinet will have to vote on whether the school should close at a meeting in March.

"We want to let them know directly that the school must stay open."

Last week, parents flocked to Henry Prince for a meeting with county councillors Mark Sutton and Philip White.

Chairman of governors Chris Kinman announced at least 16 new children would enrol next year while at least 12 more would do so in September 2019.

After the meeting, he said: "The councillors pledged their support to help the school to build a business plan around these forecast numbers of children with a view to eliminating the deficit and making the school financially viable once again."

Councillor Sutton said: "We have a duty to determine whether Henry Prince is financially sustainable, but we do not control the school’s funding – this is allocated by central government based on the number of pupils who attend.

"The challenge Henry Prince faces is that approximately half the parents of eligible children in the Mayfield area are choosing to send those children elsewhere and this has led to governors facing the current situation where the school does not have sufficient pupils to be financially sustainable."

Councillor White said: "We want to see Henry Prince remain open and it is clear that the parents of children attending the school are passionately committed to making this happen.

"We are supporting the governors as they work with the local community to recruit the extra pupils the school needs to become sustainable and it’s encouraging to see some parents of young children already pledging their future attendance. I would urge other parents to follow suit."

The consultation into the school’s future runs until December 8, with Uttoxeter MP Andrew Griffiths set to meet with officials on Thursday, November 9.

An open day for prospective parents will take place on Wednesday, November 15.

Anyone who wishes to take part in the consultation or get information about the open day or protest should email office@henryprince.staffs.sch.uk