The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It may be that you have £2 million in your purse. Don't believe it? Well it may soon be much more likely that you think, if one eBayer's listing results in a sale.

A 50p coin with a scene from the Battle of Hastings has been uploaded with a whopping £2 million 'buy it now' asking price .

The “beautifully crafted” coin, minted in 2016, has been described as 'very rare' by its owner, who has listed it for sale on the popular internet auction site - for £4 million more than its face value.

The price does include free postage and packing, however, so that's something.

The seller, known as jasonlparish, has an eBay user rating of just seven - but is described as "a pleasure to do business with" by user bigbadbabygravy.

It may seem ambitious - but according to the site, 231 users are watching the item and there have been 25 inquiries.

His listing says: “A very rare and beautifully crafted 1066 Battle of Hastings 50 pence piece.”

(Image: Royal Mint/PA)

There are four photographs of the coin on the page, showing the front and back.

The seller appears to be in Cardiff, reports Wales Online .

His coin shows an image of King Harold with an arrow through his eye that is taken from the Bayeux Tapestry, an embroidered cloth nearly 70m long depicting the events that led up to the Norman conquest of England.

It is made up of 50 scenes embroidered on linen with coloured woollen yarns.

According to the Change Checker website, the coin was issued in 2016 and 6,700,000 were made.

The coin was designed by John Bergdahl and commemorates the 950th anniversary of the Battle of Hastings, which occurred in 1066.

In 2009, a Kew Gardens 50p was issued, with 210,000 released – making it the most sought-after 50p coin.

The Sufragettes coin is the second most rare 50p, with 3,124,030 issued in 2003.

A 50p coin was released in 2011, celebrating 50 years of work from the World Wide Fund for Nature. It is the third most rare, with 3,400,000 issued.

Other rare 50p coins include an NHS design from 1998, a Battle of Britain design from 2015 and a Commonwealth Games design from 2014.

There are also designs inspired by the Girl Guides, the Scouts, Benjamin Britton, heroic acts, libraries and the dictionary.