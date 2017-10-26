Work is well under way for a new trail which will be unveiled next year to allow residents and visitors the chance to explore the Hatton's heritage.

Hatton's Salt Brook Heritage Trail will explore the heritage of the village which famously has one of the biggest production plants in Europe, the Nestle factory.

The project, which has been granted £65,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund, is being created by the Friends of the Salt Brook Trail, Hatton and People Express, and the full trail will be unveiled in September 2018.

The trail will re-route the commonly used bridle path, which goes around the Nestle factory, transforming it into a heritage trail for people of all ages. It will include landmarks, sculptures and installations at different points through the trail and they will all help to tell the story of the Saxon village of Hatton.

The people who live and work in the village will be taking charge of the project, as well as making willow sculptures which will be dotted around the trail.

Local people wanting to get involved in the project will be invited to take part in free oral history training, workshops with artists, finding stories about the village's industries and helping to run activities with schoolchildren.

A willow bottle structure and butterfly board have already been made to highlight the contribution the bottle works and the wildlife have made to the area. More than 100 local people and schoolchildren created them over two consultation and activity days.

People Express director Julie Batten said: "This is an amazing feat for a small community. It is their first ever heritage project and it will change the landscape of the village forever.

"We want to keep local people informed of the developments and how to get involved in this exciting project. We have also had a film made of local people's personal stories from the local industries."

The project aims to capture the memories of the people who were affected by the change and growth in industries in the village over the years.

To celebrate the trail, an event was held last month where visitors were invited to watch a film produced by local film company Film City. The short film told the stories of a number of people who had lived and worked in the village for the majority of their lives.

Organisers are keen for people who have memories of the village to send in old photographs which will help to rediscover and celebrate the history of the Saxon village. These can be sent in to the team by visiting the People Express website.