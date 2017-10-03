Prison chiefs have pledged to up site security after travellers moved onto their staff car park - reportedly for the fourth time in just 12 months.

A source said Dovegate prison bosses managed to evict itinerants with a court order a few weeks ago. The source claimed they defecated up prison walls, lit fires and were abusive to staff and visitors.

And now another four caravans are again parked at the category B prison, in Moreton Lane, just outside Marchington. Top brass at the jail have now promised to install barriers to stop it happening again in the future.

John Hewitson, contract director for Serco, which runs HMP Dovegate, said: "We are working with the authorities to secure the departure of the travellers from their unauthorised encampment.

"We are also intending to install security barriers at the car park to prevent this from happening again in the future."

The source claimed: "I've been a visitor at HMP Dovegate as my partner used to work there. As far as I'm aware, it's the fourth time in the last 12 months and it’s not a good look outside the jail.

"Visitors use the car park, which is right outside the prison and outside the gates, and it's intimidating for them and staff.

"From what I was told, last time they were there, which was only a few weeks ago, they were defecating against the prison wall, chopping down trees and lighting fires inside the prison grounds. They were also shouting abuse at staff and I can't believe this has been allowed to happen again.

"Despite what's happened in the past, they can still literally drive on there with no barrier stopping them. In my opinion, that's not an acceptable level of security for a prison. Last time they were there for about six weeks and it took a court order to get rid of them.

"When she worked there, it made my partner very intimidated. It's just not right. I feel for the staff and visitors and think it's got to be damaging to the reputation of the prison that this keeps being allowed to happen, especially given the amount the UK prison estate costs the tax payer.

"I'd call for tighter security measures – even something as simple as a barrier stopping them accessing the car park would be a step forward."

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk