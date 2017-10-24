A housing development could be built in Burton if a planning application is given the green light by East Staffordshire Borough Council. The scheme was among the latest planning applications to be submitted to the authority:

Land at Beamhill Road, Burton - Scoping Opinion for proposed housing development to see if environment impact statement is needed.

312 Tutbury Road, Burton - Erection of a two-storey side extension.

58 Barton Gate. Barton under Needwood - Prior approval for the conversion of agricultural building to form a home.

Kerry Foods Limited, 76 Mosley Street, Burton - Installation of combined heat and power unit installation.

1 Horninglow Road North, Burton - Retention of a detached home.

The Woodlands Hall Grounds, Rolleston on Dove - Felling of five holly, one pine, five lawson cypress, one sycamore, two yew and three hybrid poplar trees, reduction in height to seven metres to one Portuguese laurel, replace cable brace, remove prop and lower part of supported branches, reduce upper part of propped branch by four metres and reduce over extended branches by three metres to one atlas cedar tree, treat leaf minor with stem injections and soil drench to one horse chestnut and formative prune to remove crossing branches to one oak tree.

28 Station Street, Burton - Retention of outside bar and smoking shelter in the beer garden.

14 Park Lane, Tutbury - Erection of a two storey side and single storey front and rear extensions.

1 Wharf Houses, Barton Turn, Barton under Needwood - Formation of stone steps to main entrance, alteration to boundary wall and formation of hardstanding, conversion and extension of existing outbuilding to form triple garage, art studio, workshop and storage including the installation of two flues and associated external works.

Wyvern Main Street Tatenhill - Installation of three dormer extensions on side elevation.