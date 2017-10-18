Police have issued an appeal for help from the public after gangs of raiders have been ripping cash machines from shops and banks across the area.

It comes after the latest raid at the Spar convenience store in Rosliston Road, Stapenhill, when thieves caused a large amount of damage. They used a telescopic handling machine to rip the ATM machine out of the side wall of the store in the early hours of Monday, October 2.

It comes after a spate of raids on machines in the area in Ashby, Hatton and Kings Bromley.

Officers from Staffordshire Police and Warwickshire Police have been trying to catch the raiders responsible for these attacks.

Meanwhile, officers from Leicestershire Police are investigating a number of raids on ATMs across the county since 2014.

The raid in Ashby came in July when a handler machine was used to smash into the side of the Nationwide bank in Market Street and rip out the cash machine.

Leicestershire police have urged the public to help its officers track down the gangs who have been blamed for a series of raids this year and last.

Officers have asked people to call police immediately if they see machines, like telescopic handlers, or any other type of large plant machinery, on the road late at night or in the early hours - because it is highly unusual.

Ram-raids at Co-op and Nisa stores could be the work of the same gang

Detective Inspector Gareth Goddard, from the force’s complex crime unit, told the Leicester Mercury: "If you see plant machinery moving around early in the morning, tell us.

"It is unusual to see plant machinery moving around at those times of day. Tell us straight away and we will check it out.

"We are also working with local businesses to make plant equipment more secure."

Officers are able to offer advice to businesses which have ATMs on how they can reduce the risk of being targeted.

He also suggested bosses could take measures such as placing strong bollards in front of their buildings or moving freestanding machines further away from the entrance to their premises.