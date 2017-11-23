Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of weapons have been handed into police across Staffordshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire during the first week of a national firearms surrender scheme.

In Staffordshire, 103 firearms, including real and replica guns have been handed in, with just under 100 being collected in Derbyshire and more than 56 weapons in Leicestershire.

Anyone that has any firearms that they no longer want or need is urged to drop them off at a police station near them.

The scheme works like an amnesty, with anyone handing the weapons not being prosecuted for having the firearm in public. It is different, however from an amnesty which grants immunity to people handing in weapon. The surrender schemes means if a gun is found to have been used in a crime, the owner could still be prosecuted.

Police officers are hoping during the surrender period, which ends of Sunday, November 26, that real guns, replica ones, imitations or antiques will be handed in to avoid criminals from getting their hands on them.

Across Leicestershire, 49 people have handed in 56 weapons including five shotguns; three revolvers including a World War II revolver; 22 blank firing guns; pistols; flare guns air rifles; air pistols and 606 rounds of ammunition have also been handed in.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Nixon from Leicestershire Police said: "We've had a really good response to the surrender so far with a wide range of firearms and ammunition being handed in at our police stations across the force area.

"Every weapon surrendered reduces the chances of it ended up in the hands of criminals and that is a good thing.

"During the campaign you can hand in any unwanted or illegal firearms without facing prosecution for the illegal possession and you can remain anonymous. That way you can be confident you have got rid of a firearm safely."