An 82-year-old motorist has been fined £307 and handed eight penalty points for inconsiderate driving. Julie Tavener stood trial at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court after denying the offence which took place in Swarkestone.

She was found guilty of driving a vehicle on the A514 at Swarkestone on March 29 without reasonable consideration for other people using that road.

Tavener, of Wards Lane, Derby, was fined £307 and ordered to pay £620 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. Her licence was endorsed with eight points.

Driving without reasonable consideration

The offence of driving without reasonable consideration under the Road Traffic Act is committed when other people are inconvenienced by the manner of the defendant's driving.

The court must also either endorse the driver's licence with between three and nine penalty points or impose disqualification for a fixed period and/or until a driving test has been passed. The penalty is the same as for driving without due care and attention.

