The twists and turns of a spectacular new Alton Towers rollercoaster are taking shape - as shown by these aerial images shot from an aeroplane.

The new wooden ride is being constructed on the site where the log flume used to stand. The area will also feature an eatery, games unit and shop.

Themed sound tunnels, including one which will cover the entire first drop, will be complemented by a 140-second pre-show for 50 people as they queue.

Building work is expected to last until December 2017 - and it is likely to be open for the beginning of the 2018 season.

Its bends and twists are now clear in spectacular aerial pictures taken by pilot Martin Handley and posted on the Learn to fly at Tatenhill Airfield Facebook page.

(Image: Martin Handley)

Mr Handley, 46, of Tutbury, has been a flying instructor for 24 years and was taking a lesson when he decided to take the snaps.

He said: "Every now and then I'll take a snap when I'm out and about on a lesson. Yesterday, the new ride at Alton Towers caught my eye.

"The view is one of the things that I love the most about flying, you never know what you're going to see.



"I set up and manage the Facebook page as a blog. It gives people an insight into what it's like to fly a light aircraft and encourages them to train towards their private pilot's licence. This can be the first step on the road to a career in aviation."

(Image: Martin Handley)

The ride is known as Secret Weapon 8 (SW8) for now. The SW tag is only given to rides under development that are "intended to seriously impress".

Towers bosses remain tight-lipped on finer detail, but have confirmed the 'coaster is linked to a new scare maze unveiled for Scarefest this year.

The Welcoming is themed around the terrifying - but, thankfully, fictitious - cannibalistic indigenous folk of the Alton woods.