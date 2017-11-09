The video will start in 8 Cancel

An Etwall man was discovered dead underneath a bridge crossing the A50, an inquest has heard as it was adjourned for a full police investigation into the matter.

Jamie Michael Beeston was found at Toyota Island with fatal injuries on October 30, the Derby inquest was told.

The 33-year-old's body was discovered on the A50 westbound carriageway underneath a bridge supporting a roundabout over the road.

(Image: Google Maps)

Derby and South Derbyshire Deputy Coroner Louise Pinder read out a statement which said that Mr Beeston suffered an apparent "unnatural death", but no further details were given.

The inquest into the death of Mr Beeston, of Heathfield Avenue, was formally opened by Ms Pinder at Derby and Derbyshire Coroner's Court, then adjourned to a future date.

She said the family of Mr Beeston, who originally came from Burton, were asked to confirm his identify on October 30 at around 2pm.

An initial post-mortem examination, which took place on October 30, said that the cause of death was believed to be "unnatural" but that has not yet been medically confirmed.

In court, the coroner said that "a full investigation was being undertaken by police" and the coroner's office is "awaiting their file".

The court was adjourned until December 20 for a review into Mr Beeston's death.