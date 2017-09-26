Worried parish councillors and residents have called for an inquiry into the on-off mystery of a sinkhole in a road at Woodville.

The hole first appeared in June on the busy junction between Frederick Street and Bernard Street, and again a few weeks later after being filled in by Derbyshire County Council.

Residents are still worried that the sinkhole could return and the issue was discussed at a Woodville Parish Council meeting earlier this month.

Councillor Jon Mcewan suggested that, if the sinkhole reappeared, exploratory work should be done by Derbyshire County Council. Other councillors agreed with the suggestion and put it to a representative from the county council.

He said: "The sinkhole that has been causing problems seems to be getting bigger. I am suggesting that if it comes back Derbyshire County Council should carry out investigation work.

I have been told that investigation work took place by Severn Trent who found it was not a collapsed drain but a sinkhole."

When the sinkhole emerged for a second time, Derbyshire County Council said investigations would be carried out to establish what had caused it and what could be done to repair the road.

