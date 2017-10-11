A surgery in Swadlincote is experiencing IT problems this morning but will be keeping all its appointments with patients.

Swadlincote Surgery has severe IT issues today, Wednesday, October 11, but managers are hoping it will be resolved as soon as possible.

James Betteridge-Sorby, one of the GP partners, said it was only this practice which was affected as explained it was a problem with the internet connection, the NHS IT services were aware and would be sending someone to fix the issue.

He says there is no need for patients to panic as the surgery staff are following an emergency contingency plan and patients who have booked an appointment will be seen.

However, there may be limits to what services may be offered such as giving blood test or x-ray results. GPs will also be writing paper prescriptions until the problem is resolved.

Doctor Betteridge-Sorby said: "We are not expecting the problem to last all week and are hoping it can be resolved in the course of the day. We are keen to use social media to inform our patients of what is happening quickly.

"There will be a slight change for patients who normally call for advice. We are asking them to come down to the surgery in person to speak to a GP.

"Our GPs can also not see our appointments. It is difficult without full access to records as it can affect how we can treat our patients safely. This can limit some of the things we can do such as discussing blood test or x-ray results.

"There is no need to panic as we have a clear business contingency plan in place and normal service will resume as soon as possible."