Excited Burton folk attending Sunday's big Christmas lights switch-on face a chilly evening - but milder air will return on Monday, November 20.

Forecasters say it will be cold on Saturday morning with some showery rain. The afternoon will see drier and sunnier conditions return, in time for the following day's annual lights switch-on.

Sunday will see a chilly, bright morning but it will cloud over later on with a chance of rain towards the evening, with milder conditions expected for the start of next week.

A spokesman for The Weather Channel said: "It will turn cooler as higher pressure builds, with a widespread air frost for central and southern Britain overnight into Friday.

"Over the weekend and into next week it will returned to unsettled, cloudy conditions, with rain and near normal temperatures."

Cornwall and the north-east of Scotland are currently forecast to stay mostly dry.

The arrival of the warm front later on Sunday will steer winds from the north-west to the south-west immediately, making it feel less cold.

There is still uncertainty over the longer-range outlook with warm and cold air fighting for supremacy.