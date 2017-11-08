Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A brewery stalwart leaving Marston's after 36 years has reflected on the days when he and his mates used to drink beer while loading kegs.

Graham Benford's colleagues gathered to bid him a fond farewell on Friday, October 27, sharing a drink with the man known as "Jaffer" after their shifts.

But the 70-year-old fleet manager said it was not unusual for late-working lads to be offered a pint when he started at the Shobnall Road brewery back in 1981.

He said: "There are just too many stories to tell about my time here. All the lads who go to the Albion with me tell me I should write a book of them.

"One thing I’ll always remember is being amused by a guy on the bottling side of the business who was amusingly called Tommy Barrel, who could drink Gold Label straight off the filler.

"When I first started, the beer was taken down on a conveyor belt and, if it broke down, you’d have to stick around until they fixed it, even if it meant working late.

"But they’d soften the blow by coming round with jugs of ale so you could have a drink.

"At Christmas on the old loading bay, we used to have a full Christmas dinner laid out up on the dock. We also had a whiskey club, when a few of us would put in 50p a week and buy various bottles.

"We used to put them up on the girding so we’d know which ones we'd had and give them a rating. One of the top bosses came round and said we had to move them. We said 'yep, ok, we will', but they were still there when we knocked the building down."

(Image: Picture Claire Mackintosh / Clickers Photography Ltd)

Graham, from Findern, worked at several jobs during his time at Marston's, but his most recent role was as fleet manager in the logistics department.

He started as leading hand - or foreman - for the ale loaders who filled delivery trucks, before working in the cask-forwarding area.

(Image: Picture Claire Mackintosh/Clickers Photography Ltd)

Colleagues also know him as the man who dressed up as Father Christmas for festive events.

He said: "I now do the Father Christmas bit in some old people's homes. I'd better be careful at my age or they won't let me out."

In fact, Graham had several alternative personas, including "the man who can" - he was always the man to go to if colleagues ever wanted anything.

And his enduring nickname, "Jaffer", did not come from a love of oranges.

He said: "When we were loading the trailers, we had to measure how many bottles we were loading in each row.

"One day, I'd got it a bit wrong and we had to take it all down and load it back up. One of the lads said 'you're more like the jaffer than the gaffer' and it just stuck.

(Image: John Hipkiss Photography Ltd)

"I'd like to thank everyone at Marston's, because I've not just met work colleagues here – I've made some wonderful friends, who I’ll really miss.

"I've always tried to treat people how I'd like to be treated and have dished out the banter as well as having it back.

"As a boss, the lads knew when they'd done something wrong and I wasn't happy, but, most of the time, it was banter all the way.

"The way I saw it, you could either do the work and have fun together or do it and just be miserable – and there was only one choice in my book. And I still only ever drink Marston's – no other beer will do for me.

"The biggest change in the industry since I started has been on the health and safety side of things. There’s no physical work anywhere now. We used to manually handle 200 tonnes a day loading the trucks – I was in quite some shape, believe it or not.

"It's certainly changed the camaraderie you used to experience. You’d all have to depend on one another and that created a great bond between the lads."

Widower Graham, who was married to late wife Annette, says 46-year-old daughter Michelle Benford will keep him busy in his retirement in a joint venture renting out houses.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk