JCB bosses are celebrating after securing a mammoth £25 million deal to sell 450 machines.

One of the UK’s leading national plant hire companies has placed its biggest ever order for JCB equipment as it gears up for growth in the New Year.

Haydock-based Plant Hire UK is buying 450 new JCB machines, 350 of which will be Loadall telescopic handlers.

The iconic machine is celebrating 40 years in production at JCB’s World HQ in Staffordshire.

The deal also includes site dumpers, mini-excavators and tandem rollers.

The opening of Plant Hire UK's brand new HQ in Haydock will complement its landmark deal with JCB, which keeps its fleet exclusively featuring JCB machines.

JCB UK and Ireland Sales Director Dan Thompstone said: "It is fantastic to receive such a large order as we head towards 2018 from a company that continues to go from strength to strength.

"While this deal is for a wide range of JCB equipment, we are delighted to receive such a large order for Loadalls as we celebrate the machine’s 40th anniversary."

Plant Hire UK was founded by Graham Jones and finance director Wayne Illidge.

Mr Jones said: "We are extremely confident about the future of the equipment hire business in the UK which is why we have placed our biggest order ever for JCB machines.

"2018 is just around the corner and we want to ensure we are well placed to react to the national market’s needs next year and that includes having one of the youngest and most innovative machinery fleets around."