Uttoxeter's biggest employer has been inundated with messages of thanks after playing a vital role in re-creating a magnificent World War One tank for a TV documentary.

JCB worked with TV presenter Guy Martin to create a replica of a 30-tonne Mark IV tank, which would have been used by British troops in the Great War, for his Channel 4 show Guy Martin's WWI Tank.

Workers at JCB Heavy Products, in Uttoxeter, created parts for the relic war machine, before they were welded together at the JCB World HQ, in Rocester.

And since the show aired on Sunday November 19, viewers with an interest in all things military have shown their appreciation for the job the construction vehicle manufacturer has done.

A JCB spokesman said: "The reaction to the programme has been amazing, with members of the public writing in to thank us for taking part in such a wonderful tribute to the role the tank - and those that built and operated them - played in World War One."

One writer said: "Just to say marvellous work on the WW1 tank with Guy. Brilliant British engineering. Well done JCB."

Another said: "I would like to thank all those involved at every level within JCB for the work they they did on the World War One replica tank.

"They did your company proud. The work I feel honoured all that designed, built and rode into combat these machines.

"With the work that your company put into this project has done so much credit for you has left it's mark with me."

The programme was made to commemorate the centenary of the Battle of Cambrai, where the Mark IV played a key role in helping the Allies.