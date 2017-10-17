A reunion celebration party for former pupils who attended John Taylor High School between 1957 and 1987 has been cancelled due to lack of interest.

Organiser Lynn Fearn was left devastated when she realised she would have to scrap the event despite attempts at publicity on social media.

She confirmed not enough people had bought tickets to cover the £1,000 costs of music, bar hire and hire of the school in Dunstall Road, Barton.

She said: "It is with regret that I have had to cancel the school reunion I had planned. Ticket sales were so poor that it would have cost me over £1,000 to put on.

"It is a great shame I could not get more interest."

The celebration party was due to be held at the school on Saturday, October 21. Ms Fearn said anyone who bought a ticket would be reimbursed.