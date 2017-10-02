The future of East Staffordshire's luscious green countryside is up for discussion at a series of workshops. The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) and its partners are inviting those with an interest in nature across the borough to its "community conversation" events in Burton.

In October and November, four special evenings will be arranged to discuss the way forward for the Trent Valley's green spaces.

Those attending will have the chance to give their views on the future of the valley's landscape, including how they think funding from the Heritage Lottery fund should be spent.

Topics of discussion will include nature conservation, footpaths and rights of way and access to the River Trent.

An event spokesman said: "To ensure the meetings are a success, participants are asked to commit to all four evenings."

The community conversations are part of the Transforming the Trent Valley scheme. The project is supported by the RSPB, Staffordshire Wildlife Trust, British Canoeing and East Staffordshire Borough Council. The Heritage Lottery Fund has provided funds to launch the evenings.

RSPB conservation officer and project lead Colin Wilkinson said: "Through these community conversations, we hope to learn what is most important to local people and how further funding could benefit the community.

"You don't need any specialist knowledge to attend; we’re interested in speaking to anyone familiar with the area and the adjoining valley, and willing to come along and contribute to the conversation."

Anyone who wants to take part should call Helen Bovey on 07775 633205 or email her at helen@icarus.uk.net Ms Bovey will provide more information on the venues, dates and times of the meetings.

