A busy Swadlincote junction has been branded a "complete joke" by a motorist who says drivers have to "take their lives into their own hands" - and has called for traffic lights to be installed.

Drivers say the T-junction of Midland Road and Civic Way, in the town, has been "notoriously difficult" to use when turning right in town and fear the problem will be exacerbated by the nearby Forester’s Gate development of 57 homes being built on a former bus depot site.

It has led to one motorist, Swadlincote man Nick Reid, to raise concerns with the Burton Mail, predicting it will lead to a serious accident.

Mr Reid said: "The junction in Midland Road is a complete joke. I have to go that way on my way to work each day and I can be stuck there for up to ten or 15 minutes trying to pull out onto the main road.

"The authorities need to put traffic lights on there to control the traffic flow as, before long, there will be a serious accident.

"I have seen people take their life into their own hands when they pull out too soon. I have had several near misses myself.

"With Christmas on the way things will just keep getting worse. Traffic lights on the junction would completely solve the problem and keep everybody safe, it needs sorting out."

However, highways bosses say the junction has a good safety record and there are no plans for improvements.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesman said: "The safety of motorists and pedestrians is always our top priority and we listen to concerns when they are raised.

"We haven’t had any recent contact about the junction of the A514 Civic Way and Midland Road and the road has a good safety record – with no reported collisions causing injury during the last five years.

"The junction is protected by significant double yellow lines to maintain visibility for drivers, and there is a dedicated right turn lane for motorists turning into Midland Road to allow traffic flow to be maintained.

"There are no plans to add to the safety measures already in place."

