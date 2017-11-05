Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 3,000 poppies knitted in memory of fallen soldiers are now adorning the reception area at a Swadlincote residential home.

Residents at Oakland Village, in Hall Farm Road, have been busy with their knitting needles to knit 3,500 poppies including 693 each representing a fallen soldier who lived in Swadlincote and its surrounding villages.

Doreen Taundry, 80, is one of the brains behind the operation which has now become a dedication to Armistice Day on November 11 but also a lead-up to the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War in 2018.

The Swadlincote and District branch of the Royal British Legion, which will benefit from the sale of the poppies, has officially opened the display.

Since March 2017 members of Doreen and Oakland's Wednesday morning craft group have been working on a display, which has been inspired by John Pipe’s Weeping Widow, after a visit they made to see it.

In 2014, the Weeping Widow commemorated the centenary of the outbreak of the First World War with 888,246 ceramic red poppies gradually planted around the Tower of London until November 11.

Each represented one British or colonial life lost. By the end there was a sea of red.

Doreen said: "It began in craft group. We needed a project to do because we were drifting into what we did best ourselves and we wanted something different and I suggested the poppies and everyone wanted to do that.

"It has evolved and just got bigger and bigger. We started in end of March and I was picking up, in the early days, 120 poppies a week. We didn’t know what to do with them but it has grown and grown. People who didn’t knit were eager to give us money for wool.

"We now have about 3,000 on display. The dedication to the 693 soldiers was developed by Rosemary Slater and the poppies were put in the window display.

Mine was more of a team effort and people came to help stick poppies onto the cloth. We had about 50 people altogether who gave us things like glue guns and wool.

"People think it is more 'wow'. It really has surprised a lot of people. People wondered what we are going to do and it just turned out better and better than we ever expected. There is a lot of talent."

The craft women are urging members of the public to come in to Oakland Village to take a look at the display over a cup of coffee.

Mrs Taundry said: "We have a display on the war effort, which you can pick up and have a cup of coffee and perhaps talk."

The women hope to store their creations until next year which will celebrate the centenary of the end of the war.

She said: "We hadn’t realised that next year celebrates the 100th year of the end of the First World War so it is going into storage. How we will do it next year I don’t know. It will have grow."

As well as marvelling at the display, the public are also invited to sign the book of remembrance at reception.

Chairman of the Swadlincote and District branch of the Royal British Legion, Mick Golder, officially opened the display and said: "Oakland Village invited me to come along as chairman to officially open this absolutely wonderful display to commemorate the 99th year since the First World War ended.

"I am here to thank the people who have done this because it is such a wonderful display of 3,000 poppies. You just can’t imagine it. I know Doreen had a wonderful idea and this is the fruition of her idea. She has had so many people helping here."

The display will be viewable by the general public until Sunday, November 12.

