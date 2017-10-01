Just nine complaints were made against the borough council governing Uttoxeter and Burton in the last year.

The office of the local government ombudsman, which deals with complaints levelled against councils, has published its annual report.

It showed East Staffordshire Borough Council performed favourably in terms of the number of complaints made about it.

The council was ranked in the top 25 per cent for the whole country - and none of the complaints were upheld under independent scrutiny.

Council leader Richard Grosvenor said: "I am delighted to receive the news from the local government ombudsman that the council has received such a low number of complaints.

"Not only were the number of complaints received very small, when compared to the national average, but less than 50 per cent of complaints received by heads of service progressed to chief executive level, meaning that complainants were no longer dissatisfied.

"None of the complaints that progressed to the ombudsman were upheld. We have continuously been improving our services and becoming a more efficient and well-run council."

