A village near Burton could be decked out in giant red poppies to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Stretton Parish Council is considering installing the large plastic poppies, which can be attached to lampposts.

The idea, proposed at the latest meeting of the parish council, is to place the plastic poppies on lampposts around the village as a symbol of respect to those who died during the First and Second World Wars.

A suggested route was proposed that would see poppies placed on all of the lampposts from the Methodist church, along Main Street and Church Road to St Mary’s Church. They would be put in place for the run-up to Remembrance Sunday on November 12.

Chairman of the parish council, Councillor John McKiernan said at the meeting held at the Priory Centre, in Church Road, that it was the British Legion which approached the council about using the giant poppies.

Councillor McKiernan said: "The British Legion has asked us if we want to place larger poppies on some lampposts around Stretton, which seems like a nice idea. Now, I don't know if we are too late for this year, but if it is, then we should definitely be looking at it for next year."

Next year marks 100 years since the end of hostilities during the First World War, with more attention expected on commemorations than ever. Councillor Gary Taylor warned that there would be competition to get poppies for next year, as more than normal would be sold.

Councillor Taylor said: "If we're ordering poppies this time next year, forget it, if you want them for next year, we will need to get them in June, with there being such a massive demand.

"If you want to get them this year ready for next year, it might be a good idea, but they might put something like a message on them next year because of it being 100 years, but I’d always rather have a poppy that is a year old, than no poppy at all."

The parish council is currently in discussions with the British Legion about the plan, and should have pricing and full information soon. It hopes to have some of the poppies for this year, but this depends on supplies.