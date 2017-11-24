Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating an assault in Newhall, it has been confirmed.

Four police cars and an ambulance were seen parked at an address in Plummer Road, Newhall, on Friday night.

The vehicles were spotted at the same time that hundreds of people packed into The Delph for the annual Christmas lights switch on.

One witness who drove past the incident at the time, said: "We saw police cars pulled up on the side of the road, the police were on the other side of the road though. There were four police cars and one ambulance I believe.

"I couldn't see if anything was happening though. But from the amount of police cars there it seemed really serious."

Derbyshire police confirmed they had been called to an incident in Plummer Road at around 7.30pm and that it was to reports of an assault.

However, a spokesman for the force said they were unable to provide any more information.