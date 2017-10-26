The UK's fastest-growing supermarket chain has pledged to create 20 new jobs as part of a multi-million-pound move from its current Uttoxeter home to a brand new store in the town.

Lidl has announced plans to close its Town Meadows Way supermarket and open a new branch close to Uttoxeter Railway Station in nearby Brookside Road.

Bosses say the new 1,325-square-metre store will have 182 parking spaces and create up to 20 new jobs.

Its "state-of-the-art" facilities will include an in-store bakery, longer till areas with bigger packing areas, customer toilets with baby changing areas and bicycle parking.

The move comes just two years after the existing store underwent a massive expansion amidst increasingly fierce competition among supermarkets in Uttoxeter.

Lidl stands opposite Tesco, while Asda opened in Carter's Square in 2013 and Waitrose moved into Bridge Street last year.

Joanne Hawley, Lidl UK’s regional head of property, said: "We are committed to working with both the council and local residents to deliver an attractive new store in Uttoxeter, which will allow for a larger, more modern store and enhanced shopping experience, whilst providing customers the full range of quality Lidl products at unbeatable prices.

"We hope that as many people as possible are able to attend the public exhibition on 3 November, and look forward to sharing and discussing our plans with everyone."

Lidl will be outlining its plans in detail at a public consultation event at Uttoxeter Town Hall on Friday, November 3 from 11am to 7pm.

Its property team will be on hand to answer any questions from shoppers.

The supermarket chain has experienced strong growth in recent years and its success shows no signs of slowing.

The latest results published by consumer insight group Kantar Worldpanel highlighted the supermarket as the fastest-growing in the UK, with sales up 16 per cent year on year and a market share high of 5.2 per cent.

The new Uttoxeter store will add to Lidl’s existing store portfolio of 680 and will form part of plans to open between 50 to 60 stores a year.

Lidl hopes to submit a planning application in November and feedback forms will be provided at the consultation event.