One of the oldest traditions in the Uttoxeter calendar is set to go off with a bang when Bonfire Night comes to town.

The spectacular Uttoxeter Lions Bonfire and Fireworks Display will take place at Uttoxeter Leisure Centre on Saturday, November 4.

Lions chiefs, who will open the gates at 6.15pm, say the event will follow the "usual successful formula."

A host of sweet stalls and stands in the leisure centre car park will lead down to a gigantic bonfire burning Guys.

Youngsters will be treated to a shorter, quieter fireworks display on the paddock at 7pm, before the bonfire is lit.

The main event will see a plethora of colourful explosions dominate the night sky at 7.30pm for a longer, louder extravaganza.

The Lions' Steve Shields said: "The bonfire and fireworks is the oldest of Lions’ events and virtually every member of the club gets involved on the day.

"Each year the fireworks display seems to get better and we are all excited to see the spectacular show promised for this year.

"There is the opportunity to purchase a variety of flashing items and top quality warming grub. Come early and enjoy the full atmosphere.

"Local first schools will again be producing Guys which will get prominently displayed on the bonfire before lighting."

Advanced tickets that will providing discounts to the on-the-night price are now available from a host of shops in and around town.

Town stores selling tickets include Uttoxeter Shop, in Market Place; JS News, in High Street; Janda News, in Carter Street; Stop and Shop, in Davies Drive; S&A Premier Superstore, in Windsor Road; and the Spar shops in Ashbourne Road and Kingfisher Way.

The Spar shop in High Street, Rocester, will also be selling tickets. There is the option of paying by card as well as cash on the night. Tickets cost £6 on the night and £5 in advance.

The Lions are also promoting another big night in their calendar - the Christmas Cracker.

This year's Cracker night will take place on Thursday, December 14.

Anyone interested in running a stall outside or in the town hall should call Vin Bradley on 01889 563078 or go online to www.uttoxeterlions.co.uk/events

What you can and can't put on your bonfire

The Environment Agency is reminding people it’s illegal to burn many types of waste and setting fire to treated wood, tyres, plastics, rubber and oil can seriously harm health and pollute the environment.

Every year, bits of old furniture are used to build up the bonfire and stuff the Guy with scraps of used foam or old clothing.

Organisers are being asked to be vigilant as to the materials deposited on their bonfire to prevent others from dumping illegal waste on it by keeping the location secure, and people will use Bonfire night as an excuse to burn old furniture, mattresses or even household rubbish.

You should only burn clean, non-commercial waste, so if you’re organising a bonfire night make sure you know where the bonfire material has come from and that it is suitable.

People face a fine of up to £50,000 for illegally managing waste. More information and guidance on materials which are safe to burn on a bonfire and further information for organisers of bonfire and firework events can be found on .GOV website.

If the Environment Agency suspects illegal waste is to be burnt at an event, or there is a harm to the environment, they are able to issue a STOP notice which will prevent an event from taking place.

Marc Lidderth, environment manager in the West Midlands, said: "We want people to enjoy themselves but the uncontrolled and excessive burning of the wrong waste can cause pollution and damage people’s health.

We encourage people to make sure they dispose of their waste legally and safely, and be aware that their community bonfire could be targeted by unscrupulous waste businesses who want to find somewhere to dispose of waste, resulting in the illegal burning of commercial waste."

Organisers should ensure that they know where the bonfire material has come from and it is suitable.

If anyone sees any suspicious activities they should contact us on 0800 807060 or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers.