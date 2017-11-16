Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Derbyshire man has been jailed for nine years after he broke into a 71-year-old woman's home and threatened to slit her throat.

Anthony Ormond, 30, of Parker Street, Derby, threatened the elderly woman before stealing her bag which contained between £400 and £500 in cash.

He broke into her home in Leyland Gardens in Derby on Friday, May 5. He was jailed at Birmingham Crown Court having been found guilty of robbery.

Police have now released a video about the case which, includes the terrified 999 call the victim made to the police and shows how CCTV footage helped crack the case.

During the call, the woman says: "Youth just been in, threatened me with a knife and to stab me, strangle me, for my bag. He'd got a knife. He threatened to strangle me if I didn't give him my bag."

PC Chris Shelton, who investigated the offence, said Ormond had his face covered when he broke into her home and also wore gloves. PC Shelton said Ormond held a knife against the victim's throat and threatened to slit it.

He said the crime left the victim feeling distressed and then she had to go to court to give evidence against Ormond because he pleaded not guilty, the Derby Telegraph had reported.

He said: "This was a very nasty offence against an elderly, vulnerable woman.

"Mr Ormond was caught on CCTV in the flats complex but denied the offence, meaning the victim then had to relive her ordeal in court.

"The jury, having heard all the evidence and watching the CCTV, unanimously found him guilty and he has now been given a substantial prison sentence.

"We are pleased that a dangerous individual is now behind bars and can think about how his actions have affected this vulnerable victim."