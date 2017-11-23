Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A lorry driver has been arrested after a 60-year-old man was killed in a crash on a rural road near Uttoxeter .

The Ashbourne man, who has not been named by police, died after his blue Ford Focus collided with a Scania lorry.

The driver of the HGV, a 59-year-old man from Belper, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released under investigation.

Now police are appealing for witnesses as they continue their inquiries.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "A man has died following a collision when the car he was driving collided with a lorry on the A515 at Little Cubley at 10.30pm on Monday, November 20.

"The road was closed for several hours while we recovered the vehicles and carried out investigations.

"Witnesses or anyone with information should call our Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting incident 916 of November 20.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who was travelling along that road at around the time of the collision who has dashboard camera footage."