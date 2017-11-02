The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists are experiencing congestion on the A50 in Uttoxeter after a lorry shed its load at a busy roundabout.

The A50 westbound is partially blocked and heavy traffic is moving slowly in the surrounding area.

According to traffic and travel information service Inrix, the load was shed at the A518 Derby Road roundabout at around noon today, November 2.

Elsewhere in East Staffordshire, drivers are experiencing slow-moving traffic on the A511 Ashby Road westbound near its junction with the A444 Stapenhill Road.

Roadworks in the area, coupled with motorists finding alternative routes due to the closure of St Peter's Bridge, have caused the problems.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk