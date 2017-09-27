Stricken animals could be safer than human beings if a pay dispute leads to the scrapping of a pilot scheme which sees firefighters acting as first responders to thousands of emergencies, a chief fire officer has warned.

Terry McDermott, of Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, has spoken of his disappointment at the scheme being stopped after firefighters acted as first responders to 2,848 incidents in Derbyshire alone - and warned lives could be at stake.

The scheme, which has been running for around two years, sees the firefighters respond to emergencies such as cardiac arrests, where they can arrive before the ambulance service, providing potentially vital help to patients which can mean the difference between life and death.

However, from September 18, the trial scheme is no longer in use due to an ongoing pay dispute between the Fire Brigades Union and the Government.

Mr McDermott, speaking to BBC Radio Derby, said the scheme had been 'very effective' since it was introduced.

He said: "I'm really disappointed and I think I speak for probably the majority of our firefighters as well when I express that disappointment. One thing I would make clear is that this is a national issue, it's not just a Derbyshire issue. There are 47 fire services in the country and 36 were involved in the trial, Derbyshire being one.

"It has saved lives. The fact is if we were getting there quicker than the ambulance service and every second counts I would say that potentially lives can be lost because of losing this scheme."

He stressed that the ambulance service would still attend and transfer a patient to hospital as well as having the specialist skills that are needed. The fire service will only act as first responders when they can get to the patient faster.

Mr McDermott said: "I am sympathetic to all the firefighters in my sector getting a pay rise. I do believe that they deserve a pay rise, I think that they have taken on extra work and this is one example of the extra work that they do so it is not just a case of a pay rise for a pay rise sake.

"There is extra work going on as well that needs to be factored in. I think that's the disappointment really that we have not been able to get an agreement. I think everyone agrees firefighters are doing extra work in this particular field. It'll come down to people at the top of the union and in government deciding what the percentage pay rise looks like.

"What I was hoping for, and this was really disappointing on a personal level, is that the discussions around what the percentage would look like would carry on and at the same time the trials will carry on because this is life-saving work and that is very difficult for myself to resolve in my own head.

"Pay has been a source of poor morale over recent years. At the same time that this is going on the fire service has had its budgets cut. We've had to look at ways of saving money and we've got less firefighters now than we used to have on a full time basis and we've still got another £1.6 million to find by the end of 2020.

"What I would say, and you may or may not agree with this, is that in this country it sometimes feels to me that you are better off being a horse or a farm animal because if you are a horse and you get stuck in a ditch in this country you get two or three fire engines sent out on blue lights straightaway, the RSPCA go out, a vet turns out and we all get stuck in with the right equipment, the right training and resources to resolve that incident.

"But if you are a 70-year-old lady living across the road from a fire station anywhere in the country and you have a heart attack or a fall, we won't know anything about it and that to me makes no sense whatsoever. We could be there in minutes trying to resolve that incident and we do carry defibrillators and we do carry oxygen."

Mr McDermott said he did not rule out the trial scheme returning in the future after the pay dispute had been settled.

East Midlands Ambulance Service told the BBC that scrapping the trial would not stop the way crews respond to emergencies with personnel always sent by ambulance to an emergency even if a first responder had also been called.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk