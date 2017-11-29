Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A report has been sent to the coroner's office after the sudden death of a 33-year-old man in Uttoxeter.

Police were called to an address just outside the town centre just after 2.45pm yesterday, November 28.

They attended and immediately called paramedics, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "We got a call from a member of the public at just after 2.45pm on Wednesday, November 28, to an address in Uttoxeter.

"A 33-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. It was a sudden death and is not being treated as suspicious. A report has been sent to the coroner."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called by police at 2.50pm on Wednesday, November 28 to reports of an unconscious patient who was not breathing in a property in Uttoxeter.

"One paramedic officer arrived on the scene and we had an ambulance and two further paramedic officers en-route, but the first officer confirmed the man had died."