A motorist has avoided an immediate jail sentence after he was caught driving off without paying for fuel. He was among the latest criminals dealt with at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court.

Fuel thief

A man was caught escaping without paying for fuel. Linval Ellis, 33, of Chesterfield Avenue, Swadlincote, admitted dishonestly driving off without paying for £20 worth of fuel in Burton on July 17. He also admitted using a Nissan Almera on the A38 northbound at Barton under Needwood without insurance and without an MoT certificate on July 17 and again on July 22.

He has been made the subject of an eight-week jail sentence suspended for 12 months. He has been ordered to pay £20 compensation, £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge. There was no totting disqualification due to loss of licence with impact on his family. His licence was endorsed with eight points.

Woman in disorder

A woman has admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. Tzila Bartram, 48, of Ascot Close, Burton, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Burton on June 18.

She has been fined £80 and ordered to pay £300 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Bag thief

A man has admitted stealing a bag. Kelvin Little, 32, of Alexander Road, Burton, admitted stealing a £7 camouflage bag from Primark, Burton, on October 3. He has been made the subject of a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 court costs with a £20 victim surcharge.

Trailer and contents

A man has admitted stealing a trailer. Robert Watts, 40, of Glamis Close, Stretton, admitted stealing a £2,830 trailer and contents from a man in Burton on October 9. He has been made the subject of a four-month community order with a four-month curfew. He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Without insurance.

A man was found guilty of driving without insurance Christopher Etheridge, 37, of Ashbourne Road, Uttoxeter, has been found guilty of using a Peugeot in Station Road, Hatton on April 2, without insurance. He has been fined £553.50 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £55 victim surcharge. There was no driving ban as there would be exceptional hardship because he would lose his job, and loss of licence would impact on his dependent grandmother who relies on him for driving.