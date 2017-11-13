Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 26-year-old man is due to appear before magistrates this morning charged with assaulting a woman in Swadlincote.

Derbyshire police said Kieron McAllister, of Salisbury Drive, Midway, will appear before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court today, Monday, November 13, charged with assaulting a 30-year-old woman in The Delph between midnight and 12.20am on Saturday, November 11.

The woman remains in Queen's Medical Centre, in Nottingham, with serious head injuries but is in a stable condition.

It is alleged that the woman was punched and fell to the floor in The Delph. Police issued an appeal for witnesses to the incident at the weekend.

