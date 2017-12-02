Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has admitted nuisance and harassment offences at Swadlincote Health Centre and council offices in a case heard by Southern Derbyshire magistrates.

Court breaches

Mark McVey, 45, of Regent Street, Church Gresley, admitted breaching a community protection notice after causing a nuisance, harassment, alarm or distress to members of staff and the public at Swadlincote’s council offices, in Swadlincote, on September 13.

He also admitted breaching a community protection notice after causing a nuisance, harassment, alarm or distress to members of staff and members of the public at Swadlincote Health Centre, in Swadlincote, on September 17. He also admitted stealing four cans of Stella Artois worth £5.40 from Tesco Express, Swadlincote, on November 11.

He has been made the subject of a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months for his substantial record for theft and the offence was committed while subject to a post release supervision. He was also made the subject of a six week curfew. He has been fined £80 and ordered to pay £5.40 compensation, £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Cannabis producing

A man has admitted cannabis production. Thomas Deighton, 22, of North Street, Melbourne, admitted producing a quantity of cannabis and possession of the drug in Melbourne on August 17.

He has been made the subject of a six-month community order with a 12 week curfew. He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Drink driver

A man has admitted drink driving. George Woolley, 24, of Huntingdon Court, Melbourne, admitted driving a BMW in Jawbone Lane, Melbourne, on September 10, with 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also admitted failing to attend court on October 13.

He has been fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £40 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for three years.

Criminal damage

A man was found guilty of committing criminal damage. Gary Briggs, 20, of Lincoln Way, Midway, has been found guilty of causing £250 worth of damage to a Toyota Prius in Midway, on May 30. He admitted failing to attend court on November 3.

He has been fined £230 and ordered to pay £625 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.