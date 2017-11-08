Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been charged with setting fire to a police car in Overseal.

Mark Wilkinson, 30, of Granville Street, Woodville, has been charged with arson and was due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court today, Wednesday, November 8.

Police officers were carrying out patrols after concerns were raised about a nearby resident, when the blaze happened, at around 3.30am in Burton Road on Sunday, November 5.

The Peugeot 308 patrol car was destroyed in the fire, with the area examined by police dogs and forensics officers the following morning.

A spokesman from Derbyshire Constabulary said: "The marked police car was parked in Burton Road, Overseal, and was in the area because we were concerned for the safety of an Overseal resident and were carrying out patrols in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to call DC Pete Matthewman on 101 with reference number 17000479328.