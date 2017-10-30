The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 25-year-old man has been charged with allegedly making more than 100 indecent images and movies of a child.

Christopher Smith, 25, of Marlborough Way, Ashby, has appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court after he was charged with causing a girl to engage in sexual activity in Hilton on November 16.

It is also alleged that between January 1, 2016, and January 1, 2017 in Hilton, he made 40 moving and still indecent images of children category C; 27 moving and still indecent images category B; and 36 moving and still indecent images Category A - the worst.

Smith, who has not yet entered pleas to the charges, is due to attend Derby Crown Court on November 15 and answers conditional bail not to have any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.