Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Stretton man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a former YMCA volunteer.

Martin Hayday, 42, of Main Street, in the village, has been charged with the manslaughter of Francis Lovelock, police have confirmed.

It comes as Staffordshire Police previously revealed that Mr Lovelock died as a result of a "blunt" head injury at his home in Main Street, Stretton, on July 29.

Police officers were called to 64-year-old’s home at 8.15pm on July 29 and found his body inside. His death was treated as suspicious and a police probe was launched.

Following his death, Burton YMCA paid tribute to the "kind and generous man".

Mr Lovelock worked as a retail assistant and handyman at the YMCA’s Burton charity shop for a few months during 2016. He also helped at the charity’s food bank, sorting and packing emergency food.

Friends and those who knew Mr Lovelock also paid tribute to a "true hero".

Sean Killion said: "So, so sad news Frank. You are a true hero. The selfless work you did for the YMCA while you were battling your own demons was truly inspiring. You gave us hope and drive to know that people are more than their demons. RIP my friend - you were and are why we/me do what we do."

Hayday is set to appear at Derby Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 4. He has been granted unconditional Bail until he appears in court.