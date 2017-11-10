Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man charged with arson after a police car was set on fire in Overseal has been remanded in custody.

Mark Wilkinson, 30, of Granville Street, Woodville, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, November 8.

The police patrol car, which had been parked in Burton Road was found on fire at around 3.30am on Sunday, November 5. Officers were not in the car at the time, as they were carrying out patrols after concerns were raised about a nearby resident, said a police spokesman.

The area was examined by police dogs and forensics officers the following morning after the fire.

Wilkinson did not enter a plea when he appeared in court and will appear next Derby Crown Court on Wednesday, December 6.