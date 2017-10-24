Two caring sisters were so horrified by the Manchester terror attack that killed 22 people they decided to trek 84 miles to raise cash for bereaved victims.

Rosie and Ellen Carroll said the bombing, which saw an Islamic extremist blow himself up at an Arianna Grande concert, has put them off going to big indoor shows.

Thousands of girls their age were at the Manchester Arena to watch their idol perform in May when the offender detonated explosives strapped to his body.

However, aged just seven and eight respectively, they saw fit to walk the length of Hadrian's Wall to raise sponsorship money for Winston's Wish.

Helped by parents Sarah and Craig, the pair raised £1,000 for childhood bereavement support charity Winston's Wish.

Ellen said: "We felt so sad for the children who had lost brothers, sisters, mums and dads in the bombings.

"It’s just impossible for us to understand why someone would do something so awful. I can’t find the words to describe how terrible it was.

"We both like Arianna’s songs, but have never been to a big concert like that. It’s a real shame, but I wouldn’t want to go to a big indoor concert now after what happened in Manchester. It’s so frightening."

The sisters, who study at Denstone College Preparatory School, in Marchington, added to their total with a bake sale outside their home, in Yeavley.

But Rosie said their gruelling, eight-day trek was much harder than baking and selling their cakes.

She said: "We started in Newcastle upon Tryne and walked across the border with Scotland at Hadrian’s Wall.

"The hardest day was the last one, when in was wet and we walked nine miles with no shelter.

"The furthest we went in a day was 16 miles – we felt pretty fit by the end of the trip.

"I felt very proud of what we’d achieved because it was really hard going, but was a lot of fun.

"We stayed in hostels, barns and log cabins on the trip. It was a great adventure for us."

The pair have not ruled out taking on another trek to raise more money for Winston's Wish in the future.

Winston's Wish provide vital support for bereaved youngsters

Established in 1992, Winston's Wish was the first charity set up to support children who have lost loved ones.

It was set up by Julie Stokes OBE, a clinical psychologist, to meet the needs of bereaved children and their families.

She was inspired to launch the charity when she visited the US and Canada on a Winston Churchill Travelling Fellowship.

She saw amazing services in the two nations, prompting her to return to the UK and set up Winston’s Wish.

A Winston's Wish spokesman said: "As the first charity to establish child bereavement support services in the UK, we continue to lead the way in providing specialist child bereavement support services across the UK, including in-depth therapeutic help in individual, group and residential settings.

"Since then we have understood the impact of bereavement at a young age and have developed a range of practical support and guidance on bereavement to children, their families and professionals via a national helpline and publications for all ages.

"We offer specialist support programmes for children affected by deaths related to murder, manslaughter, suicide or the military community.

"We believe in a society where every bereaved child has access to support as and when they need it."

More information is available online at winstonswish.org.uk